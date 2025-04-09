One writer’s experience planning a big trip, and what you can learn from it

You plan and plan, but nothing prepares you for the first time you hear a lion in the wild roar, or see 300 wildebeests running.
On day one of my Kenyan safari last fall, an elephant walked so close to my vehicle I could have reached out and touched it. Day two brought the sighting of a female cheetah with five cubs, and my first two lions.
My dream safari got better each day. If you’re planning a safari, here’s what I learned that could help you spot the big game.
It’s all about the guide
It’s important to find a guide and driver you’re comfortable with and who can provide the trip you want. One of my traveling companions did most of the trip research over 15 months, finding our husband-and-wife guides Chris and Janine Angell of Activity Safaris through a friend.
“The No. 1 thing is the guide and the trackers on the ground,” said Jim Roane, owner of Roane Travel Design in Excelsior, which specializes in African adventure tours. “A good guide can sit with you for about two hours and tell you why giraffes eat the way they do and what they eat.”
That’s exactly what our guides — native Kenyans with 30 years of safari experience — did. Chris, who drove the Toyota Land Cruiser, had a sixth sense about where animals would be. Janine had a keen eye, spotting cheetahs and lions.
The Angells also had connections to other guides, hotels and more. Driving along a dusty road, Chris stopped to ask another driver, “Anything new?” The response in Swahili sent us hurtling toward an area where some lions were spotted. He soon pulled off to the side and around a bush and there they are — three female lions napping in the shade about 30 feet from me. We watched them in awe. They completely ignored us.
Guide the guide
Our group was interested in elephants, big cats, hippopotamuses and rhinoceroses. The Angells tailored our safari to those goals as well as focusing on smaller, less crowded national parks and private land conservancies.