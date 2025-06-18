California man found guilty of murder after stabbing patron in southwest Minnesota bar

Jurors have convicted a man of murder in a New Year’s Eve stabbing at a southwestern Minnesota bar.
No Name Given Happy, of San Diego, was convicted Tuesday by a Cottonwood County District Court jury of second-degree murder without intent and for a felony charge for threats of violence in connection with a fight at the Phat Pheasant Pub on Hwy. 60 in Windom.
The 26-year-old Happy, as his name reads on his California commercial driver’s license, was arrested at the scene.
The jury after an eight-day trial also found Happy was not guilty of intentional but unpremeditated second-degree murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one charge for threats of violence. Two other victims survived the stabbings.
Brittany Layman said her brother, Benjamin Matter, 30, was the father of two young children.
“Ben absolutely adored and was so in love with his future wife, Cara, who he’s been with since high school,” Layman posted on an online fundraising campaign to benefit Matter’s fiancée. “Ben was a dad of 2 amazing children.”
Happy remains in detention at the Cottonwood County Jail and is due for sentencing on Aug. 8.