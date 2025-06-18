California man found guilty of murder after stabbing patron in southwest Minnesota bar

Greater Minnesota

Californian found guilty of murder after stabbing at Windom bar

The suspect, No Name Given Happy, was found not guilty on four other counts.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 10:11PM
No Name Given Happy, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder after a fight at the Phat Pheasant Pub on New Year's Eve. (Jp Lawrence/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jurors have convicted a man of murder in a New Year’s Eve stabbing at a southwestern Minnesota bar.

No Name Given Happy, of San Diego, was convicted Tuesday by a Cottonwood County District Court jury of second-degree murder without intent and for a felony charge for threats of violence in connection with a fight at the Phat Pheasant Pub on Hwy. 60 in Windom.

The 26-year-old Happy, as his name reads on his California commercial driver’s license, was arrested at the scene.

The jury after an eight-day trial also found Happy was not guilty of intentional but unpremeditated second-degree murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one charge for threats of violence. Two other victims survived the stabbings.

Brittany Layman said her brother, Benjamin Matter, 30, was the father of two young children.

“Ben absolutely adored and was so in love with his future wife, Cara, who he’s been with since high school,” Layman posted on an online fundraising campaign to benefit Matter’s fiancée. “Ben was a dad of 2 amazing children.”

Ben Matter was a victim of the fight at the Phat Pheasant Pub. (With permisson from GoFundMe)

Happy remains in detention at the Cottonwood County Jail and is due for sentencing on Aug. 8.

about the writer

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

News & Politics

U approves significant tuition hikes and budget cuts as officials deny 'administrative bloat'

card image

The Board of Regents approved the new budget in a 9-3 vote on Wednesday despite concerns from some students, faculty and staff.

Greater Minnesota

California man found guilty of murder after stabbing patron in southwest Minnesota bar

card image

Greater Minnesota

MN State officials approve tuition hikes in a ‘difficult’ budget year

card image