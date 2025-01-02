Greater Minnesota

Man dead after New Year’s Eve stabbing at Windom bar

Another man also was stabbed. A San Diego man was arrested and was being held pending charges.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

January 2, 2025 at 2:25AM

A Windom, Minn., man was stabbed to death, and another was treated for stab wounds, after they were assaulted late New Year’s Eve in a Windom bar, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Windom Police Department, the men, ages 31 and 30, were stabbed around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Phat Pheasant Pub.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Windom Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released Wednesday.

Windom police arrested a 26-year old San Diego man at the bar. The suspect was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, second-degree assault and terroristic threats at the Cottonwood County jail in Windom.

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See More

