North American tariffs would spell disaster for Minnesota’s economy

To safeguard Minnesota’s interests, elected officials and business leaders must actively participate in shaping the conversation on trade. Proactive engagement in these conversations can help ensure the state’s unique challenges are recognized and addressed. Leaders can help safeguard the state from the fallout of misguided policies by advocating for trade measures that minimize harm to vulnerable communities. Minnesota has a proud legacy of resilience but should not be expected to shoulder the burden of poorly conceived policies. With so much at stake, speaking up and advocating for the state’s interests is crucial.