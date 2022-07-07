The first-round of the NHL draft is tonight in Montreal with the rest of the picks on Friday. Go here for updates on who's been taken by the Wild and where top Minnesota players are going.
Here's the information you need to keep up with the draft:
TV: 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. 10 a.m. Friday on NHL Network
Radio: Sirius/XM: Ch. 91
Minnesota Wild picks selected and upcoming
Round-by-round picks: 1st | 2nd | 3rd | 4th | 5th | 6th | 7th
Draft breakdown by category: Wild | Entire NHL
Two incoming Gophers among draft's hottest prospects
