MONTREAL — Liam Ohgren, a left winger from Sweden, was the Wild's first pick in the NHL draft on Thursday night at Bell Centre.

Ohgren, who played for Djurgarden in the Swedish junior league, was the 19th overall pick.

The Wild also has the 24th selection.

"We'll probably see him over here in two years," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said. "He has a lot of great character, competes really hard, a good two-way player. Our scouts really like him a lot."

Ohgren, 6-1 and 190 pounds, had 33 goals in 30 games for Djurgarden.