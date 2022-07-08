MONTREAL — Liam Ohgren, a left winger from Sweden, was the Wild's first pick in the NHL draft on Thursday night at Bell Centre.
Ohgren, who played for Djurgarden in the Swedish junior league, was the 19th overall pick.
The Wild also has the 24th selection.
"We'll probably see him over here in two years," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said. "He has a lot of great character, competes really hard, a good two-way player. Our scouts really like him a lot."
Ohgren, 6-1 and 190 pounds, had 33 goals in 30 games for Djurgarden.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
WNBA players union 'stands with' Griner after guilty plea
Brittney Griner's guilty plea Thursday has not lessened the support the Olympic gold medalist continues to receive from her WNBA peers.
Wild
Wild takes Swedish winger Liam Ohgren with 19th pick in NHL draft
The 6-1 Ohgren is considered a strong two-way player, and will likely remain in Sweden for two more seasons.
Sports
US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship
Sophia Smith scored twice in the opening minutes and the U.S. women's national team edged closer to a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship.
Sports
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
President Joe Biden on Thursday presented the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican whom Biden served with in the Senate, and gun-control advocate Gabby Giffords.
Nation
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died. He was 82.