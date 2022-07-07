MONTREAL — Logan Cooley, a dynamic forward for the U.S. national development U-18 team who is headed to play for the Gophers, was taken third overall in the NHL draft on Thursday night.

Cooley was chosen by the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.

Touted for his offensive skills and mobility, Cooley was ranked the second-best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting behind Shane Wright, a center for Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League.

Two Slovakian players were taken at the top of the draft. Montreal chose winger Juraj Slafkovsky No. 1 after he emerged as a star on the Olympic Stage in February. New Jersey, which probably had designs on Slafkovsky, took his countryman, defenseman Martin Nemec at No. 2.

Wright fell to Seattle at No. 4.

"Arizona's the team I wanted to go to, I had a good connection with them," Cooley said. "The future of Arizona is really great, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

From Pittsburgh, Cooley was around 6 years old when he fell in love with the sport. He was a fan of Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals but also watched the Blackhawks' Patrick Kane. Cooley hoped to make the NHL and after he wrapped up the 2020-21 season, it dawned on him his dream could become a reality.

In 51 games with the NTDP, Cooley racked up 27 goals and 48 assists for 75 points — the second most on the team — and his 1.47 points-per-game clip led the way.

The 5-10, 180-pound center shined at the Under-18 Men's World Championship, getting named the tournament's top forward, and Cooley was the youngest player named to Team USA's 2022 World Junior Championship roster before COVID-19 canceled the tournament last December.