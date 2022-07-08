Liam Ohgren, left winger

Pick: 19th overall

Age: 18 (Jan. 28, 2004)

Named the top forward in the Swedish junior league last season after scoring 33 goals and 58 points in 30 games for Djurgarden. ... At 6-1, 201 pounds, he's considered a strong two-way forward. ... Led Sweden as captain to a gold medal at the U-18 world championships, scoring two goals in the final against Team USA. ... Ranked No. 8 among European skaters by Central Scouting. ... Has worked out with NHL players because his father is a strength coach.

Danila Yurov, right winger

Pick: 24th overall

Age: 18 (Dec. 22, 2003)

Yurov is the highest drafted Russian in Wild history (remember Kirill Kaprizov was only a fifth-rounder in 2015). ... He's 6-1 and 178 pounds. ... Played for Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. Also played for its junior team, had 13 goals and 36 points in 23 games. ... Also played in the U-18 world championships, with 11 points in eight games. ... Strong skater and stickhandler.