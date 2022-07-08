Introduction: On what was a joyous on positive day on a couple fronts for the Wild, after making two first-round picks and signing goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, there is still a sense that there will be a cloud over the team as long as the Kirill Kaprizov situation in Russia remains unresolved. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's non-committal remarks didn't help.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to help sort through last week's seismic shift in college conferences with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten. What does it mean for the big picture, and were are we going from here?

28:00: The Twins schedule will get harder before it gets easier again.

