NFL DRAFT

Today: Round 1, 7 p.m.

Friday: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.

TV: Ch. 5, ESPN, NFL Network

Vikings picks (12)

2020 NFL draft

7 p.m. tonight: Round 1 (Ch. 5, ESPN, NFL Network) • Vikings picks tonight: 22nd, 25th.

Round 1: 22nd, 25th

Round 2: 58th

Round 3: 89th, 105th

Round 4: 132nd

Round 5: 155th

Round 6: 201st, 205th

Round 7: 219th, 249th, 253rd