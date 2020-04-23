NFL DRAFT
Today: Round 1, 7 p.m.
Friday: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.
TV: Ch. 5, ESPN, NFL Network
Vikings picks (12)
Round 1: 22nd, 25th
Round 2: 58th
Round 3: 89th, 105th
Round 4: 132nd
Round 5: 155th
Round 6: 201st, 205th
Round 7: 219th, 249th, 253rd
Minnesota Scene: Quarterback Sam Jackson recommits, defensive end D'Marion Alexander commits to Gophers
The Gophers football program on Wednesday added its seventh and eight recruits in April for the Class of 2021.Sam Jackson, a 5-11, 170-pound quarterback…
Vikings
Mark Craig's NFL mock draft: Joe Burrow, Chase Young, then the fun starts
Our first-round mock draft features 16 offensive players, 16 defensive players, five players from LSU, four picks in the top 13 from Alabama, three projected trades ... and two choices by the Vikings
Vikings
Eight potential Vikings first-round draft picks
Who will the Vikings pick in the first round? Here's eight possibilities:
Vikings
Former Gophers, Vikings guard Milt Sunde dies at 78
After three standout seasons for the Gophers, Sunde played 11 seasons for the Vikings.
Vikings
Souhan: Draft is important, the NFL says — but not all-important
No team hits on all of its picks, or even all of its first-round picks. It just doesn't happen. And it's not necessary.