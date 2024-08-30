What $400,000 will get Twin Cities homebuyers looking for new construction

With a tight housing market that only recently started tipping toward buyers — not to mention continued high home prices and mortgage rates — many buyers interested in new construction are turning to townhomes. The median sales price for new construction townhomes was $380,000 in July, while that figure for single-family homes was $529,190, according to the latest data from the Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR). Per square foot, townhomes are a lot cheaper, coming in at $218 compared to single-family homes at $233.