Minneapolis-St. Paul film festival offers a free screening, plus 8 other things to do at no cost

Other events include spirit samples, birthday bash concert and spring seed giveaway.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 4:00PM
The Minneapolis Institute of Art will screen Satyajit Ray's 1955 film “Pather Panchali” as part of the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival.

1. Minneapolis Institute of Art

The Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival has partnered with the museum, Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota, India Association of Minnesota and Khazana, to present a screening of “Pather Panchali.” It is the first feature film by director and screenwriter Satyajit Ray. (2 p.m. Sat. Free, reservations required. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. artsmia.org)

2. Free Spirits Wednesdays

Sample Bent Brewstillery’s award-winning spirits and speak with experts on their products and processes. (5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville. bentbrewstillery.com)

3. Northeast Farmers Market

The winter market ends with an open skate with Twin Cities Skaters. Skate rentals are also free. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE., Mpls. northeastmarket.org)

4. Mona Susan Power

Plymouth Reads presents the author as part of the 15th anniversary of the program that builds community through literature. She will speak on her book, “A Council of Dolls,” which follows three generations of Dakota women. (7 p.m. Thu. Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Av. N., Plymouth. plymouthreads.org)

5. Collected Gallery

Meet artists at the grand opening celebration for the newest art gallery in northeast Minneapolis. There also will be discounts and giveaways. (Noon-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 168 13th Av. NE., Mpls. collectedgallery.com)

6. Eco Expo

It’s part of the monthlong Bloom Festival, hosted by the Eden Prairie AM Rotary Club. Visit eco-friendly booths showcasing products and services promoting sustainability and enjoy interactive activities. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. epecoexpo.org)

7. Art From the Inside

Tour the exhibit “Shifting Perspectives,” which features works by the incarcerated, followed by a screening of the film “Justice-Reformed” and panel discussion on criminal justice reform and policy. (2 p.m. Sun., exhibit through April 27. Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. artfromtheinside.org)

8. Blues Saloon

As part of celebrating nearly 40 years of booking bands, the club throws a birthday bash for Gene Wenger. The lineup includes No Limits B Side, the Soulmates and Pat McLaughlin’s Blues Jam. (2 p.m. Sun. 1638 Rice St., St. Paul. bluessaloon.org)

9. Spring Garden Seed Giveaway

You don’t need to have acres of land to be a farmer. Get ready for planting season with a variety of free vegetable and flower seeds. (3-7:30 p.m. Mon. Elliot Park, 1000 14th St. E., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

