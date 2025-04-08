Business

Supreme Court blocks order requiring Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked an order for the Trump administration to return to work thousands of federal employees who were let go in mass firings aimed at dramatically downsizing the federal government.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 5:05PM
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Feb. 26, 2025. (Pool via AP, file) (The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked an order for the Trump administration to return to work thousands of federal employees who were let go in mass firings aimed at dramatically downsizing the federal government.

The justices acted in the administration's emergency appeal of a ruling by a federal judge in California ordering that 16,000 probationary employees be reinstated while a lawsuit plays out because their firings didn't follow federal law.

The effect of the high court's order will keep employees in six federal agencies on paid administrative leave for now. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson said they would have kept the judge's order in place.

It's the third time in less than a week that the justices have sided with the administration in its fight against federal judges whose orders have slowed President Donald Trump's agenda. The court also paused an order restoring grants for teacher training and lifted an order that froze deportations under an 18th century wartime law.

But as with the earlier orders, the reach of Tuesday's order may be limited. A second lawsuit, filed in Maryland, also resulted in an order blocking the firings at those same six agencies, plus roughly a dozen more. But that order only applies in the 19 states and the District of Columbia that sued the administration.

The Justice Department is separately appealing the Maryland order.

At least 24,000 probationary employees have been terminated since Trump took office, the lawsuits claim, though the government has not confirmed that number.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled that the terminations were improperly directed by the Office of Personnel Management and its acting director. He ordered rehiring at the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

His order came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and nonprofit organizations that argued they'd be affected by the reduced manpower.

Alsup, who was nominated by Democratic President Bill Clinton, expressed frustration with what he called the government's attempt to sidestep laws and regulations by firing probationary workers with fewer legal protections.

He said he was appalled that employees were told they were being fired for poor performance despite receiving glowing evaluations just months earlier.

Related Coverage

Nation

Supreme Court allows Trump to deport Venezuelans under wartime law, but only after judges' review

Nation

Democratic-led cities and states push back on threats to cut US school funding over DEI

Business

White House keeps world guessing as clock ticks down to Trump's new tariffs

The administration has insisted that the agencies themselves directed the firings and they ''have since decided to stand by those terminations,'' Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the court.

about the writer

about the writer

MARK SHERMAN

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

S&P 500 rises 1% after paring a much bigger, early gain as uncertainty about Trump's tariffs reigns

U.S. stocks are rising Tuesday, but big swings are still rocking Wall Street for a second straight day as uncertainty continues to reign about what whether President Donald Trump will ease up on his trade war, which is scheduled to kick into a higher gear after midnight.

Business

Supreme Court blocks order requiring Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers

card image

Business

Lawyer says Prince Harry was unfairly 'singled out' when stripped of UK security detail