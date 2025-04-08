Minnesota’s blackout license plates have been a huge hit. Here’s who is buying them.

Minnesotans are in love with their blackout license plates, with nearly a quarter million of them affixed to front and back bumpers.
The tags featuring block white letters against a black background are by far the top selling specialty plate of the 123 available in the Minnesota, and last year they blew past sales projections by nearly 90,000.
But who besides Gov. Tim Walz, who bought one of the plates last January, is shelling out $15.50 (the price of a standard plate) plus a $30 annual fee for the privilege of owning one of the novelties?
Blackout plates have been extremely popular with middle-aged Minnesotans, who have snapped up the plates beginning with the letter Z at a rate faster than anyone. For every 10,000 residents between 45 and 54, about 770 now have a blackout plate, according to data from the Department of Vehicle Services, tracking plates issued and sold from January to December.
Adults over 65 bought them at the slowest rate of any age demographic, followed by younger drivers between 18 and 24.
Aesthetics was the primary reason that Chris Dorn, 59, of Eden Prairie, said he bought one of the plates last May, right after he bought a new green Kia Telluride with black accents.
“I immediately did not like the standard plate,” he said. “The blue and white plates stuck [out] against it. The black and white plate is nice and simple. It matches what cars look like today.”
Dorn is among 5% of Kia owners who switched from standard plates to blackout tags. Owners of luxury BMWs bought blackout plates at a much faster clip, with 1,441 issued for every 10,000 registered vehicles. Cadillac, Jeep, Volkswagen and Lexus owners round out the top five with blackout tags among the 20 most common vehicles registered in Minnesota.