Blackout license plate sales blow past expectations and top 271K in first year

The sales of blackout plates have been a cash cow for DVS. Each tag sells for $15.50, the same price as a standard plate. Those who buy blackout plates also are assessed an annual $30 fee, with the money going to fund DVS operations. In 2024, DVS took in about $7.8 million from blackout license plates and other specialty plate sales. The money could be used for expanding locations where customers can renew tabs, like at kiosks at Cub Foods, or hiring more staff. But none of the money can be spent until the Legislature approves what it can be used for.