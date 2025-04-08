Thief spared prison for connection to death of man in Twin Cities hotel rendezvous

A 30-year-old man has been spared prison for his involvement with two women who allegedly arranged a sexual rendezvous with a man at a Twin Cities hotel where he overdosed and died.
Damon Sentall Smith of Minneapolis pleaded guilty last week in Hennepin County District Court to felony financial transaction card fraud in connection with the death of 42-year-old Zachary Mulder, of Maple Grove, in September at the Cambria Suites in Maple Grove.
Judge Hilary Caligiuri set aside a 2⅓-year sentence that would have put him in prison for roughly 1½ years and chose instead to impose a six-month jail term.
Marquesha Simone Lindsey-Mullins, 29, of St. Paul, stands charged with third-degree murder and felony theft. She remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a July 14 court date. Co-defendant Aashion Aireal Leney Goldsby, 27, of Brooklyn Park, was charged by summons with theft and is due in court on Monday.
Mulder’s death occurred two weeks after his wife gave birth to a girl, according to an online fundraising campaign started on behalf of his family.
Police responding to a request for a welfare check on Sept. 18 went to a Cambria Suites room, where they found Mulder dead.
Mulder’s wife said her husband went to the hotel while intoxicated the previous day after they argued. She received a notification early in the morning that he made a $300 ATM withdrawal.