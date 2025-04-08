Forest Lake junior pitcher Avery Muellner looks in top form early, throwing two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over tough Cretin-Derham Hall. The victory gives the Rangers a strong case for the No. 1 ranking in the state, but I’ll wait until I see how two-time Class 3A champion Mankato East looks in support of future Minnesota Gophers pitcher Kylinn Stangl before I make that move.