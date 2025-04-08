High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school softball rankings

Staff writer Jim Paulsen’s selections for the Top 25 softball teams in Minnesota, regardless of class.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 4:54PM
The Forest Lake High School girls softball team, shown standing for the national anthem before their third place matchup against Rosemount at the 2024 state tournament, has a strong case for the No. 1 ranking in the Star Tribune's Minnesota Top 25. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The first official week of the season didn’t result in much, with many games being postponed due to inclement weather. Some schools have yet to play a game.

There were a few games of note that had a slight effect on the first set of Minnesota Top 25 rankings.

Forest Lake junior pitcher Avery Muellner looks in top form early, throwing two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over tough Cretin-Derham Hall. The victory gives the Rangers a strong case for the No. 1 ranking in the state, but I’ll wait until I see how two-time Class 3A champion Mankato East looks in support of future Minnesota Gophers pitcher Kylinn Stangl before I make that move.

Champlin Park showed it looks ready to make a statement in 2025, beating defending Class 4A champion Rogers 4-1 in its season opener. The Rebels rode two-hit pitching by junior Marissa Rothenberg and a three-run homer by Ava Parent to the victory, beating Rogers’ freshman ace AnnaBelle Waldoch.

Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Monday

1. Mankato East (0-0, 3A)

2. Forest Lake (1-0)

3. Champlin Park (1-0)

4. Rosemount (0-0)

5. Stillwater (1-0)

6. Farmington (0-0)

7. Rogers (0-1)

8. Cretin-Derham Hall (0-1, 3A)

9. Randolph (2-0, 2A)

10. Maple Grove (0-0)

11. St. Michael-Albertville (0-0)

12. Anoka (1-0)

13. Winona (1-0, 3A)

14. Blaine (1-0)

15. Park of Cottage Grove (1-0)

16. Holy Angels (0-0, 3A)

17. Northfield (1-0, 3A)

18. Delano (0-0, 3A)

19. Stewartville (0-0, 3A)

20. Caledonia (2-0, 2A)

21. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (0-0, 1A)

22. St. Francis (0-0, 3A)

23. United South Central (0-0, 1A)

24. Providence Academy (2-0, 2A)

25. Chisago Lakes (0-0, 3A)

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

