The first official week of the season didn’t result in much, with many games being postponed due to inclement weather. Some schools have yet to play a game.
There were a few games of note that had a slight effect on the first set of Minnesota Top 25 rankings.
Forest Lake junior pitcher Avery Muellner looks in top form early, throwing two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over tough Cretin-Derham Hall. The victory gives the Rangers a strong case for the No. 1 ranking in the state, but I’ll wait until I see how two-time Class 3A champion Mankato East looks in support of future Minnesota Gophers pitcher Kylinn Stangl before I make that move.
Champlin Park showed it looks ready to make a statement in 2025, beating defending Class 4A champion Rogers 4-1 in its season opener. The Rebels rode two-hit pitching by junior Marissa Rothenberg and a three-run homer by Ava Parent to the victory, beating Rogers’ freshman ace AnnaBelle Waldoch.
Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Monday
1. Mankato East (0-0, 3A)
2. Forest Lake (1-0)
3. Champlin Park (1-0)