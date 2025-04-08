Twin Cities Suburbs

Man walking along Twin Cities highway ditch hit by driver and killed

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 1:54PM
Shakopee police (Star Tribune file)

A man walking along a ditch in Shakopee was hit and killed by a driver who veered off the road, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon along Hwy. 101 near Hwy. 83, police said.

The pedestrian who died was identified as Roman Lozovskiy, 33, of Shakopee, said Police Chief Jeff Tate.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition, Tate said. Officials have yet to release the motorist’s identity.

“We don’t believe the driver and deceased were associated,” the chief said.

The State Patrol is investigating in an effort to determine why the vehicle left the road.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man walking along Twin Cities highway ditch hit by driver and killed

card image

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Residents in these south metro suburbs are still fed up with mail delays

Emily Sell carries a Christmas package in to the U.S Post Office to ship on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in downtown Shakopee, Minn. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com

Twin Cities Suburbs

Ice rink vs. gym space debate 'got ugly.' So Brooklyn Park found a way to have both.

card image