Man walking along Twin Cities highway ditch hit by driver and killed

A man walking along a ditch in Shakopee was hit and killed by a driver who veered off the road, officials said Tuesday.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon along Hwy. 101 near Hwy. 83, police said.
The pedestrian who died was identified as Roman Lozovskiy, 33, of Shakopee, said Police Chief Jeff Tate.
The driver was hospitalized in critical condition, Tate said. Officials have yet to release the motorist’s identity.
“We don’t believe the driver and deceased were associated,” the chief said.
The State Patrol is investigating in an effort to determine why the vehicle left the road.