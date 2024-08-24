After years, balance of power in Twin Cities housing market slowly tips toward buyers

This summer, Scarrella listed a house on East Road in Circle Pines for $239,900. The house wasn’t the kind of picture-perfect, HGTV-ready property that makes buyers swoon — it still had plush carpet, even in the kitchen — but it had a big yard and was affordable to first-timers. She priced it low to attract as many buyers as possible, she said, in hopes of inciting a bidding war.