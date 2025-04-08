Books

Review: When ’Minnesota’s Most Notorious Gangster' bootlegged his way to the (seedy) top

Local nonfiction: A rich biography of the man behind some of the state’s most notorious criminal enterprises.

By Kevin Canfield

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 4:00PM
January 15, 1960 Isadore Blumenfeld - Single
Isadore Blumenfeld, pictured in 1933. (RPA -/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The subject of Ron de Beaulieu’s new book is a notorious bootlegger with a talent for misdirection.

After one of Isadore Blumenfeld’s arrests, authorities said he used seven aliases. The author’s research unearths a few more. But history doesn’t remember him as “Joe Miller” or “Dr. Ferguson.” Instead, writes de Beaulieu — a Macalester College grad who lives in Minneapolis — Blumenfeld is most commonly remembered as “Kid Cann,” a handle he “grew to hate.”

“Minnesota’s Most Notorious Mobster: The Making and Breaking of Kid Cann” is a brisk, informative portrait of a crook’s heyday. Vice crimes, jury tampering, murder — Blumenfeld was credibly linked to these and more. Even his minor transgressions made news. In 1947, after a dispute at a hotel, the Minneapolis Tribune had the story and a dandy headline: “Kid Cann Gets Conked.”

In its broad strokes, Blumenfeld’s trajectory mirrors that of other American outlaws. Born in Romania, he moved with his parents to Minneapolis’ south side, near other Jewish immigrants. They were poor, and Blumenfeld quit school young. As a teen, he seems to have made a few cents as a pickpocket and by delivering coffee to a local brothel.

Forever after, he was a criminal hustler — a pimp, an owner of Prohibition-era distilleries and taverns, an associate of Meyer Lansky, the East Coast mafia kingpin. In short, he was an avatar of “gangsterism and ruthlessness,” as a probation officer wrote.

Today, Blumenfeld’s name is mud for his purported role in the city’s controversial midcentury transition from streetcars to buses. Blumenfeld owned stock in Twin City Rapid Transit Company (TCRT) during this period, but the suggestion that his criminal influence was behind the destruction of the streetcars is “unfair,” she writes, noting that TCRT had serious financial and management troubles, apparently unrelated to Blumenfeld.

De Beaulieu excels at placing Blumenfeld in historical context. It was hard for Jewish immigrants to find work in early 20th century Minneapolis, where some want ads read “Gentiles Preferred.” Local officials “seem to have concerned themselves more with the aesthetics of poverty than with the plight of impoverished people,” she writes, and did little “to help residents or their landlords improve the conditions” of poor neighborhoods.

Minneapolis was once awash in corruption, which de Beaulieu demonstrates by citing newspaper clippings and archival documents. Blumenfeld fit right in, bribing aldermen and beating charges that he perhaps killed a journalist, de Beaulieu shows, by paying off and intimidating witnesses.

cover of Minnesota's Most Notorious Mobster features two black and white photos, one of four men and one of downtown Minneapolis in the 1920s
Minnesota's Most Notorious Mobster (History Press)

In an epilogue, de Beaulieu raises Blumenfeld’s alleged link to the 1934 murder of Clement Vizenor, a crime the victim’s son — Gerald Vizenor, a Minneapolis native and accomplished author— has written about. She can’t find confirmation but acknowledges that “the unprovable is not thereby untrue.”

This perceptive reporting is followed, alas, by her one glaring misstep, an anticlimactic summary of novels and a movie inspired by Blumenfeld. It’s a weak ending, but it barely mars an otherwise fascinating book.

Kevin Canfield is a regular contributor to the Star Tribune’s books coverage.

Related Coverage

No Section

How did Kid Cann become Minneapolis' most infamous gangster?

Minnesota’s Most Notorious Mobster: The Making and Breaking of Kid Cann

By: Ron de Beaulieu

Publisher: The History Press, 172 pages.

about the writer

about the writer

Kevin Canfield

See Moreicon

More from Books

See More

Books

Review: When ’Minnesota’s Most Notorious Gangster' bootlegged his way to the (seedy) top

Kevin Canfield
January 15, 1960 Isadore Blumenfeld - Single

Local nonfiction: A rich biography of the man behind some of the state’s most notorious criminal enterprises.

Things To Do

Transgender man to speak about masculinity. In fact, he wrote the book on it.

Shannon TL Kearns sits for a portrait Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Star Tribune Photo Studio in Minneapolis, Minn. ] AARON LAVINSKY• Aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com

Things To Do

Hear 'The Great Gatsby,' every word of it, read alound in St. Paul on Thursday, 100 years to the day since publication

card image