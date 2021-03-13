Among the changes announced Friday by Gov. Tim Walz that affect sports and attendance at sporting events:

Starting at noon Monday:

• Pod sizes in youth sports can increase to 50 people for outdoor activities, up from 25 people.

• Allowable occupancy for gyms, fitness centers and pools increases to 50%, up from 25%.

• Pod sizes for outdoor youth sports and outdoor classes can increase to 50 people.

Starting April 1:

• Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

• Seated indoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 3,000 people.