Among the changes announced Friday by Gov. Tim Walz that affect sports and attendance at sporting events:
Starting at noon Monday:
• Pod sizes in youth sports can increase to 50 people for outdoor activities, up from 25 people.
• Allowable occupancy for gyms, fitness centers and pools increases to 50%, up from 25%.
• Pod sizes for outdoor youth sports and outdoor classes can increase to 50 people.
Starting April 1:
• Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.
• Seated indoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 3,000 people.
