When the Twins opening their regular season on April 8, thousands of fans will be in the stands for the first time since the 2019 season.

Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced that effective April 1, outdoor venues such Target Field can have as many as 10,000 people in attendance at events.

The Twins, in a statement, said the organization is "thrilled that the new state guidelines ... pave the way for the safe return of our fans to Target Field for the upcoming 2021 season, beginning with our April 8 home opener.''

The governor's announcement said seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people. Seated indoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 3,000 people.

The changes appear to clear the way for other professional teams, including the Timberwolves, Wild, Vikings and Minnesota United, to bring in fans as well.

The Vikings released a statement saying increasing fan capacity "is a significant step toward our goal of hosting a full stadium this fall.''

The statement added, "We recognize, however, that in order to return to all the things we enjoy doing, including attending professional sporting events, we must see continued success with vaccinations. We encourage all Minnesotans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.''

