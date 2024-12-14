How you can help

Inspired

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 14, 2024 at 12:00PM
Bridge to Basics is holding a hygiene products drive and this includes collecting items like toilet paper. (Olivier Douliery/AFP)

HYGIENE PRODUCTS DRIVE

Bridge to Basics deals with hygiene poverty by collaborating with local nonprofits to provide clients with daily essentials. Hold a drive in your workplace, faith community or other group to collect such items as soap, shampoo, toothpaste and toilet paper. www.bridgetobasics.org/

COMMUNICATION ASSISTANT

Assist the Somali Youth & Family Development Centers with crafting stories to demonstrate the impact of programming. Create a monthly newsletter and develop content. somfam.org/

EDUCATION ASSISTANT

African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. Variety of volunteer opportunities available. www.acerinc.org/

FOSTER HOME TRAINER

Assist Helping Paws to train service dogs for individuals with physical disabilities and veterans with PTSD. Take an 8-week-old puppy into your home, and raise and train it for 2½ years. Help Paws staff provide ongoing instruction and support. helpingpaws.org/

THERAPEUTIC HORSE RIDING

Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the riding sessions, the main jobs are for horse leader and side walker. No experience with horses is needed — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses and training will be provided. www.rivervalleyriders.org/

SMALL BUSINESS MENTOR

MBMentors works with small and startup businesses to foster success and growth. Provide mentoring and coaching to entrepreneurs and small business owners through a variety of programs. It involves 10-15 hours a month. www.mbmentors.org/

GED, MATH, READING/WRITING TUTORS

Assist Literacy Minnesota to help adults prepare for their GED. Shift is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Minneapolis. www.literacymn.org/

FOOD SHELF HELP

The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open and serving approximately 100 families every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. Shifts are 2-4 hours on weekdays in St. Paul. www.keystoneservices.org/

LANDMARK CENTER

Work at Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. Landmark serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Work as tour guides at the information desk, gift shop or for special events. www.landmarkcenter.org/

DRIVER

Community Emergency Service is looking for Meals on Wheels drivers. Routes are in south and north Minneapolis. Drivers need to pick up meals at 10:30 a.m., and deliver to five to eight seniors. Shift finishes at noon. www.cesmn.org/

HOCKEY & FIGURE SKATING TEACHERS

Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment manager and team managers are needed. www.newdirectionsyouth.com/

SUPPORT GROUP FACILITATOR

Assist FamilyWise with its Circle of Parents groups, which allow parents to connect with one another and exchange parenting ideas. www.familywiseservices.org/

GROUP PAINTING PROJECTS

Catholic Charities seeks groups of 10-15 adults to paint residential hallways at the Dorothy Day Center in downtown St. Paul. The weekday shifts are five to six hours. If possible, a contribution toward supplies would be appreciated, but is not required. www.cctwincities.org/

SHOE SORTERS

Good in the Hood collects gently used and new shoes for its Shoe Away Hunger program and sells them at various locations. Sort the shoes at the warehouse in Minneapolis. Noon-3 p.m. Mon., Wed. & Thu. Can be a great group opportunity. goodinthehood.org/

DELIVERING BEDS TO KIDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child’s interests when possible. Deliver beds 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. myveryownbed.org/

HOLIDAY GIFT CARD DRIVE

Project for Pride in Living needs donations to purchase gift cards (Visa, Walmart, Target, Cub) for the holidays. All cards collected will be distributed directly to PPL residents, participants, students and their families during the holiday season. ppl-inc.org

Find more

Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

