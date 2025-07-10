Driver made Black passengers sit in back of Jefferson Lines bus, state investigation finds

Two years ago, Xavier Davis was boarding a Jefferson Lines bus to ride home from North Dakota to Minnesota when the driver told Davis and another passenger they needed to ride in the back of the bus.
Both passengers were Black men.
An argument ensued and the driver threatened to call the cops if the two men didn’t move to the back and sit down. The men, who did not know each other, did so.
Four months later, Davis initiated a Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation. A memorandum filed earlier this year by Commissioner Rebecca Lucero found probable cause the driver discriminated against the passengers because of their race.
This week, Davis filed a civil lawsuit against Jefferson Lines and the driver in Hennepin County District Court.
Lucero wrote in her memo that Jefferson Lines and the driver failed to give any reason that wasn’t racially discriminatory for forcing Davis and the other passenger to ride in the back of the bus.
She said the investigation showed the driver let white passengers sit where they wanted and that making the two Black passengers sit in the back of the bus was “evidenced by the racially discriminatory stereotypes underlying the interaction.”
The driver, who was identified as John Doe in the lawsuit, gave several arguments for why the passengers needed to sit in the back of the bus.