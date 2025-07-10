News & Politics

Law enforcement shoots domestic assault suspect following pursuit in northwestern Minnesota

The BCA is investigating. The condition of the man who was shot is immediately known.

By Tim Harlow

July 10, 2025 at 11:09AM
An Otter Tail Sheriff's Office squad (Otter Tail Sheriff's Office)

A man suspected of committing a domestic assault was shot by law enforcement after a pursuit ensued Wednesday in northwestern Minnesota.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that agents and crime personnel are in Frazee, Minn., to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known, according to a statement from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Events unfolded about 5:30 p.m. in neighboring Becker County when sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a domestic assault at a residence in the 200 block of County Highway 21. The suspect physically assaulted the victim and stole a firearm, the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement spotted the suspect in Detroit Lakes. The suspect fled, the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and the Detroit Lakes Police Department pursued the vehicle, and the Minnesota State Patrol and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The chase ended when the suspect pulled into a rest stop in Frazee. Law enforcement made contact with the suspect and “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement treated the suspect before he was taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes, and later transferred to Essential Health in Fargo, N.D.

No officers or deputies were hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

Body cameras were in use at the time of the incident, the sheriff’s office said. The statement did not say who fired at the suspect.

The BCA is leading the investigation.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

