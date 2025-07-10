Law enforcement shoots domestic assault suspect following pursuit in northwestern Minnesota

A man suspected of committing a domestic assault was shot by law enforcement after a pursuit ensued Wednesday in northwestern Minnesota.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that agents and crime personnel are in Frazee, Minn., to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known, according to a statement from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Events unfolded about 5:30 p.m. in neighboring Becker County when sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a domestic assault at a residence in the 200 block of County Highway 21. The suspect physically assaulted the victim and stole a firearm, the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office said.
Law enforcement spotted the suspect in Detroit Lakes. The suspect fled, the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and the Detroit Lakes Police Department pursued the vehicle, and the Minnesota State Patrol and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
The chase ended when the suspect pulled into a rest stop in Frazee. Law enforcement made contact with the suspect and “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office said.
Law enforcement treated the suspect before he was taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes, and later transferred to Essential Health in Fargo, N.D.