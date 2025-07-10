John Grisham, Stacey Abrams star in Minnesota Star Tribune/MPR News Talking Volumes series

Next up on Sept. 25 is Patricia Lockwood, who, like Abrams, has written fiction and nonfiction bestsellers. Her breakthrough was the memoir “Priestdaddy” and her 2021 novel “No One Is Talking About This” was a Booker Prize finalist. Lockwood’s unsettling new novel is “Will There Ever Be Another You,” about a woman trying to hold it together in the midst of a global pandemic.