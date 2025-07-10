Mental health care is limited in rural Minnesota. It’s also most vulnerable to Medicaid cuts.

Fairview Range Medical Center had an eclectic mix of 20 patients in its inpatient psychiatry unit in Hibbing on Thursday: Half were local, but seven lived 200 miles away in the Twin Cities. Ten sought help for problems like depressive lows or suicidal thoughts, while the others had court-ordered treatments.
The one thing most of them had in common: Medicaid was paying their bills.
The publicly funded health insurance program is essential to the survival of Range’s psychiatric unit, which is increasingly critical to Minnesota and its shrinking behavioral health system. The 34-bed unit admits more than 800 patients each year, making Fairview Range the 11th-busiest inpatient psychiatric hospital in Minnesota and the largest by far among non-metro hospitals
“Medicaid is just a lifeline for our patients, our community,” said Jean MacDonell, chief executive of the hospital, which is part of M Health Fairview.
The unit also could be the proverbial canary in the coal mine when it comes to the impact of Medicaid cuts, which were approved by Congress last week and signed into law by President Donald Trump. Hospital leaders said they are still figuring out what cuts were approved in the 900-page federal budget legislation and how they might affect health care access, but history suggests any cuts will have an impact on mental health providers and their patients.
“Behavioral health is sometimes where the untoward affects of changes in health care can show up first,” said Dr. Daniel Hoody, chief medical officer of Sanford Health Bemidji, which operates a 12-bed inpatient psychiatric unit.
Of particular concern are new requirements for some Medicaid recipients to offer proof of recent work or volunteer service in order to maintain benefits. An analysis by KFF, a Washington, D.C., health policy organization, found many patients with mental disorders will be subject to those requirements.
Proving work history could be difficult for people struggling with a mental health crisis or experiencing psychotic symptoms for the first time, said Robin Rudowitz, director of KFF’s Medicaid program. Lawmakers created exemptions for people who have severe medical conditions or emergencies, but proving they qualify for those exemptions might be difficult as well.