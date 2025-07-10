5 best ways to avoid getting sick with measles, according to experts

Adults who didn’t receive an MMR shot as children and don’t have presumed immunity can and should get caught up later in life. For example, people born before 1957 are presumed to be immune because most were naturally exposed to the virus, but if you were born later you probably need proof of vaccination. “If you happen to be someone who didn’t get vaccinated, or your parents didn’t vaccinate you, it’s not too late,” Lee said. The CDC recommends one or two doses separated by at least 28 days for adults and adolescents.