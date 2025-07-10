Review: Kensho Watanabe leads MN Orchestra in moving Summer at Orchestra Hall concert

Speaking of opera, Beethoven’s Romances for violin have a sonic signature akin to the kind of soprano arias you’d find in one of Mozart’s operas. And they sang out splendidly from Belcher’s violin, sailing above the sound of a smaller classical-era orchestra. The Romance No. 2 was lyrical and lovely, while No. 1 was given great depth, Belcher using its double-stops to lend a hint more melancholy to the melody, as if one of the two notes were a sad shadow of the other. She also brought forth the folky feel of the trio section, conjuring visions of a circle dance around a forest campfire.