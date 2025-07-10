Is ‘And Just Like That ...’ a pure ‘hate-watch’ or an insidious social experiment?

Among the issues, besides the cringe dialogue, overacting, and plots that come and go with no discernible reason: The nonsensical predicament Carrie has fallen into, reuniting with ex-fiancé Aidan, who says they need to “wait” five years to truly be together, but in the meantime what even is their relationship supposed to be? Charlotte has the children she always dreamed of, but the bratty teens get far more screen time than they should. Then there’s Miranda’s one-night stand with a virgin nun — guest star Rosie O’Donnell! — that she may have engineered mostly for the sake of having a bed for the night, since the former partner in a top New York law firm is inexplicably homeless.