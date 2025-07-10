Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam final

''To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you,'' Anisimova said with a laugh. ''At least not this soon, because it's been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot, it's not easy. So many people dream of competing on this incredible court. It's been such a privilege to compete here, and to be in the final is just indescribable, honestly.''