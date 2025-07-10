Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam final

LONDON — A little more than two years ago, Amanda Anisimova took a break from tennis because of burnout. A year ago, working her way back into the game, the American tried to qualify for Wimbledon but lost and was unable to participate in the main bracket at the All England Club.
Look at Anisimova now: She's a Grand Slam finalist for the first time after upsetting No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a compelling contest at a steamy Centre Court on Thursday.
The 13th-seeded Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was playing in her second major semifinal after losing at that stage at the 2019 French Open at age 17.
''This doesn't feel real right now,'' Anisimova said after ending the 2-hour, 36-minute contest with a forehand winner on her fourth match point. ''I was absolutely dying out there. I don't know how I pulled it out.''
She will face either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic on Saturday for the trophy. The winner will be the eighth consecutive first-time Wimbledon women's champion.
In May 2023, Anisimova took time off from the tour, saying she had been '' struggling with my mental health '' for nearly a year.
Now 23, she is playing as well as ever, her crisp groundstrokes, particularly on the backhand side, as strong and smooth as anyone's. She is guaranteed to break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time next week, no matter what happens in the title match.
''To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you,'' Anisimova said with a laugh. ''At least not this soon, because it's been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot, it's not easy. So many people dream of competing on this incredible court. It's been such a privilege to compete here, and to be in the final is just indescribable, honestly.''