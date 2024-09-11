Neal: Twins postseason hopes rely on unproven arms

Woods Richardson has been a lifesaver, going 5-4 with a 3.96 ERA without electric stuff. He would be my pick to start a Game 3 of a postseason series behind López and Bailey Ober. Festa, who began the season at St. Paul, was summoned in June, has a nasty slider and is changing speeds better. Righthander Zebby Matthews began the season at Class A Cedar Rapids but got on Baldelli’s radar around midseason as he earned three promotions and now has been in the majors for a month. Like Festa, he throws a mid-to-upper 90s fastball but also fills the strike zone with four different pitches.