Minneapolis

Man stabbed near Target Center in downtown Minneapolis Saturday night

Police say the incident was not connected to the Charli XCX concert that was in progress at the time of the stabbing.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 27, 2025 at 3:03PM

Minneapolis police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man near Target Center Saturday night. Authorities said the incident wasn’t connected to the Charli XCX concert taking place at the venue during the same time period.

The man was stabbed in the neck just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue, according to a Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson. He fled on foot and collapsed in front of Target Center before traffic control officers found him. EMS personnel then transported him to a hospital, where he was stabilized.

Officers tracked the suspect on surveillance footage before arresting him at the intersection of 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

He was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause for first-degree assault. He remains in custody.

The department is still investigating the motive.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

