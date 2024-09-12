Danger lurks for young birds as hawk snags unwary flicker from nest

I’ve seen some experts advise that birds are able to tolerate the hot stuff on their tongues and throats. However, others say that the act of landing on feeders could kick up pepper dust and this could irritate birds’ eyes and nasal passages. As for spreading it on the ground, you’d need so much of the stuff, and it would wash out after every rain, and it might harm ground-feeding birds. A better alternative is to sweep or rake under feeders regularly to remove the spilled seed. You won’t be able to totally deter squirrels and chipmunks, but you can minimize the attraction.