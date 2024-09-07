My son’s colorblindness reminded me: People really do have different visions of the world

Here’s a quick biology lesson (disclaimer: I am not a scientist): Many believe that colorblindness is caused by a gene that has been selected for over time because it had advantages when humans lived in a hunter/gatherer society. As the theory goes, it tends to run more strongly in boys because men who were colorblind made great hunters. Because of their contrast-sightedness, they could more easily see grades of color, or shades, making it much harder for animals to blend into their surroundings. Contrast-sighted hunters could often see something that the color-seeing hunters couldn’t, and everyone ate better because of it. Alternatively, the women in these communities were gatherers. They would forage for berries and plants and bring them back to their communities. Their ability to see color was imperative as they determined which plants or berries were poisonous. Altogether, the hunters and gatherers were able to use their very different strengths, or visions, to better serve the entire community.