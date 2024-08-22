MSP wanted more investment from Delta. Here’s how it happened.

“It’s very important for an airline to have a reasonable degree of consistency in the features, capabilities and amenities that are offered at all of its hubs,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group. “You don’t want a savvy Delta flyer to say, ‘Oh, I’m going to avoid flying through a particular hub’ because it doesn’t offer the comforts or the same level of technology or anything else they would find at other hubs. Delta doesn’t want MSP to appear in any way to be deficient in the eyes of its customers.”