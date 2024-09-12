‘Mr. Jim, how do you spell bald?’

Next, we have third-graders. Pointing at the word virgin in the dictionary, a boy said, “That’s a word I’m not supposed to know.” Some material from girls: “I think I’m allergic to exclamation marks.” Or, “I don’t trust dictionaries.” In a vocabulary drill matching words with sentences, trying to elicit the word “rude,” I gave a third-grade girl this hint: “What do you call someone who interrupts you a lot?” She answered, without irony, “Female?” (Women often laugh at that one; guys grow quiet, then say things like, “Well, don’t men tend to talk over women?” I guess I hang around with enlightened fellows.)