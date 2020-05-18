Minneapolis park officials are warning the public about a harmful algae bloom on Cedar Lake.

Algae blooms on area lakes are normal and usually not harmful. However, the algae bloom on Cedar Lake is likely a harmful algae bloom (HAB): blue-green algae, according to the Minneapolis Park Board.

This type of algae is a bacteria that produces cyanotoxins, which can make humans and animals sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, rash, eye irritation, cough, sore throat and headache. Symptoms generally start several hours up to two days after exposure.

Blue-green algae blooms can have a vibrant rust color and may look like spilled paint. They usually form in summer and early fall but can occur at other times of the year under the right conditions, the Park Board said.

There is no way to tell if an algae bloom is toxic just by looking at it. Therefore, the Minnesota Department of Health advises the following:

• Don't swim if you can't see your feet in knee-high water (and wash off with fresh water).

• Don't let your dog drink or swim in the water. (The Park Board does not allow dogs in bodies of water).

• When in doubt, stay out of the water.

For more information on blue-green algae and HABs, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website: health.state.mn.us/diseases/hab/hab.html.