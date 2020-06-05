Minneapolis police would be banned from using neck restraints and choke holds and officers would be required to intervene when inappropriate force is used, under an agreement the City Council approved on Friday.

The agreement also seeks to impose more accountability for the use of crowd-control weapons and increase transparency in police discipline cases.

The document, which would still require approval from a judge, is the result of negotiations between the city’s elected officials and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The state Human Rights Department on Tuesday filed a civil rights charge against the police department after the police killing of George Floyd. It was the first time the department has launched a systemic investigation into the largest police department in the state.

The City Council approved the tentative agreement in a meeting Friday afternoon, and Mayor Jacob Frey signed it moments later.

“This is a moment in time where we can totally change the way our police department operates,” Frey said during Friday’s public meeting. “We can quite literally lead the way in our nation enacting more police reform than any other city in the entire country and we cannot fail.”

City leaders have said they think this agreement — and the state’s investigation — could eventually allow the city to institute that reforms that have previously been difficult to enact because of provisions in the police union contract or state law.

The draft agreement notes: “Black, Indigenous, and communities of color have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing problems in policing,” the draft agreement says. “This continuous harm was once again highlighted by the in-custody death of George Floyd. The Parties agree that many previous efforts have not resolved the historic problems in policing in this community.”

The agreement would require the city police department to update its manual “to prohibit the use of all neck restraints or choke holds for any reason.”

It also says that “regardless of tenure or rank,” any officer who “observes another member of the City’s Police Department use any unauthorized use of force, including any choke hold or neck restraint...has an affirmative duty to immediately report the incident while still on scene by phone or radio to their Commander or their Commander’s superiors.”

The document requires officers “regardless of tenure or rank” to “attempt to safely intervene by verbal and physical means” if they see another officer using unauthorized force.

If they don’t, the order says, officers “shall be subject to discipline to the same severity as if they themselves engaged in the prohibited use of force.”

The agreement would allow “crowd control weapons,” such as chemical agents, rubber bullets and marking rounds, to be used only with approval by the police chief or his designee, and it would require documentation any time those items are used for crowd control.

The agreement would require information about some disciplinary decisions to be publicly posted on the city’s website, when allowed by state law. It also allows the Office of Police Conduct Review to “proactively and strategically audit body worn camera... footage... and file or amend complaints on behalf of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department.”

The agreement would require the city attorney’s office compile by July 30 a list of state laws “that impede public transparency of police data and/or prevent the Mayor and Chief of Police and/or impede civilian oversight from disciplining and terminating police officers who do not adhere to Minneapolis Police Department policies and standards.”

This story is developing and will be updated.