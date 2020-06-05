Minneapolis megaretailer Target has pledged $10 million to social justice organizations such as the National Urban League and the African American Leadership Forum, as well as community rebuilding efforts, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Across the country, cities including Minneapolis and St. Paul have seen peaceful protests but also looting and violence in response to Floyd’s death, as well as calls for reform from around the world.

“Target stands with black families, communities and team members,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell in a Friday statement. “As we face an inflection point in Minneapolis and across the country, we’re listening to our team, guests and communities, committed to using our size, scale and resources to help heal and create lasting change.”

In addition to the monetary donations, which will come from the retailer and its foundation, the retailer has committed to provide 10,000 hours of pro bono consulting services for businesses owned by people of color within the Twin Cities as they rebuild after recent riots left some damaged.

The company’s loyalty program Target Circle also will offer customers the option to direct Target funds to local nonprofits and organizations supporting social justice. And Target has created an internal task force of senior company leaders to help analyze the company’s “path forward.”

“At this critical moment in our Twin Cities communities and across the country, we appreciate the solidarity Target has shown to help rebuild as well as be part of the necessary systems changes ahead of us,” said Marcus Owens, executive director of the African American Leadership Forum in the Twin Cities.

Target — which has had a handful of its local stores damaged or looted in recent days — has reopened most of its stores in the Twin Cities area, including the St. Paul Midway store. Its Lake Street store in Minneapolis, which was one of the first to be looted and damaged, is anticipated to reopen before the end of the year.