Movie Review: ‘Saturday Night' is thinly sketched but satisfying

Most of them pass too quickly to make too much of an impression, though a few are good in their moments — notably Smith, playing up Chase's braggadocio, O'Brien and Morris. Garrett Morris, the cast's lone Black member, is in a quandary over his role — because of his race and because he was a playwright before being cast. Though ''SNL'' was revolutionary, it hardly arrived a finished product. Morris here is a reminder of the show's sometimes — and ongoing — not always easy relationship to diversity, in race and gender.