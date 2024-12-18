Review: Like architecture itself, ‘The Brutalist’ is an epic exercise in ambition and grandeur

The film's second part opens with Erzsébet arriving in America, along with Tóth's niece Zsófia (Raffey Cassidy). Erzsébet, given a sensitive, intelligent portrayal by Jones, is suffering deeply from the physical effects of the war. She also quickly sees the darker side of the Van Burens. But Tóth is stuck, mired in a project that will take years, a living hostage to the Van Burens on their estate, fighting for every phase of the project and darned near going mad — on top of a drug addiction stemming from the war — as Van Buren demands cuts and compromises, including the height of his building.