Review: Cameron Diaz is ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx as glam spies turned dorky parents

Director Gordon, who co-wrote the script with Brendan O'Brien, has said he was aiming to explore what might happen when spies become parents. (This was brilliantly addressed in ''The Americans'' on FX, but that was a whole different thing.) Now, without knowing too many spy couples, or any, I'm pretty sure what happens is NOT that the parents become SO uncool SO fast that they buy binoculars on Amazon to spy on their daughter's social life from the car at school dropoff. Guys, at least hide so she doesn't see you. Did CIA training teach you nothing?