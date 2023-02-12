Minnesota has produced another blueblood.

Mountain Iron-Buhl junior guard Jordan Zubich announced her commitment to play college basketball for North Carolina on Sunday in the school's high school auditorium. She is the state's No. 3 player in the Class of 2024, according to Prep Girls Hoops.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 6-0 guard Olivia Olson, the state's top-ranked player from the 2024 class and rated No. 7 in the country by ESPN's HoopGurlz, had previously announced she will attend Michigan. The No. 2-rated Minnesotan in the class, Hopkins 5-7 guard Liv McGill, has yet to make a commitment.

Zubich selected the Tar Heels from a list of six finalists that included the Gophers. The others were Creighton, Nebraska, Ohio State and Utah. North Carolina has been a team on the rise under coach Courtney Banghart and went 25-7 in reaching the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 last season. This season, Banghart's fourth with the team, North Carolina is 17-7 and currently ranked 14th by the Associated Press.

The 5-11 Zubich has scored over 2,000 career points and is one of the state's best three-point shooters. She will join another Minnesotan at North Carolina: 6-1 guard/forward Alyssa Ustby, a Tar Heels junior who played at Rochester Lourdes.

Zubich is averaging 28.8 points per game for the Rangers, 17-3 and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A by Minnesota Basketball News. She is shooting 66 percent from the floor, 44 percent from three-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line. Zubich is also averaging 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Zubich set the state record for three-pointers made in a season with 137 when she shot 49 percent from beyond the arc a year ago. She averaged 25.5 points per game as a sophomore.

The Rangers finished fifth in the Class 1A state tournament last season.