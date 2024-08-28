Mothers charged in separate cases after 2-year-old dies from fentanyl, infant hospitalized for meth poisoning

Eggleston told police she didn’t know how the baby could have gotten drugs in her system because she “is not old enough to move on her own.” But she did acknowledge there were drugs in her home. Eggleston has a lengthy criminal history but has never been convicted of a felony. She has a jury trial slated to start Nov. 18 on charges from 2022 of fifth-degree drug possession after Edina police alleged she was trying to fill false prescriptions for oxycodone. She also was charged with fifth-degree assault in Hennepin County in July and an upcoming hearing on that case will be addressed on Nov. 18, as well.