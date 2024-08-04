Fentanyl’s grip in Minnesota extends even to young children who ingest the drug with fatal consequences

“It might be that more exposures went unrecognized this year, or that health care providers were comfortable managing these without input from the Poison Center and thus did not report them,” Olives said. “From these data we can’t say whether overall exposures have decreased, only that calls related to exposures have decreased. Since not all exposures will be called in, or even seen at health care facilities, it is highly likely that our data underestimates the true burden of disease in our community related to fentanyl exposures in young children.”