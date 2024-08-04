Fentanyl’s grip in Minnesota extends even to young children who ingest the drug with fatal consequences

Minnesota is no exception when it comes to the stranglehold fentanyl has on the nation, where even young children who have overdosed — sometimes fatally — after accidentally ingesting the drug have become particularly vulnerable.
State data analyzed by the Star Tribune shows opioid-involved deaths among all age groups surged by 130% between 2019 and 2022, with fentanyl representing huge portions of those overdoses. In that same time, hundreds of youth younger than 20 survived overdoses of fentanyl and other opioids. Most overdoses struck during the pandemic.
“Here in Minnesota, nine out of 10 overdose deaths have fentanyl, and that’s coming from the medical examiner’s office,” said Alicia House, executive director for the Steve Rummler Hope Network. “It’s really important and it’s really scary and it’s something that everyone should be aware of.”
Minnesota reflects a nationwide trend of thousands of people being poisoned. A 2024 report by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows that nearly 300,000 people died of fentanyl poisoning between 2019 and 2023. DEA officials say Mexican cartels are driving the fentanyl epidemic, hiding the powder into other drugs before selling it to unsuspecting users.
Fentanyl has already created disastrous health and public safety threats for Twin Cities children.
St. Paul parents were charged with manslaughter and child endangerment this May after their 1-year-old daughter Mi’Vida Vorlicky ingested fentanyl and died. Investigators found fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia in their home, and discovered a hold was placed on Mi’Vida’s birth because her mother used fentanyl while in labor at the hospital.