Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Trump at the White House on Tuesday

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday he will visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The high-stakes meeting comes as Trump continues his trade war and annexation threats.
Carney’s Liberal Party scored a stunning comeback victory in a vote widely seen as a rebuke of Trump, whose trade war and attacks on Canadian sovereignty outraged voters.
‘‘Canadians elected a new government to stand up to President Trump and build a strong economy,’’ Carney said in his first remarks since since election night.
Carney also said King Charles III will deliver a speech outlining the Canadian government’s priorities on May 27, when Parliament resumes. Charles is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.
Carney has emphasized Canada’s oldest allies, the United Kingdom and France, since becoming prime minister after the resignation of Justin Trudeau. Carney repeated that the the old relationship with the U.S. based on steadily increasing integration is over.
“On Tuesday, I had a very constructive call with President Trump, and we agreed to meet next Tuesday in Washington,” Carney said. ‘‘My government will fight to get the best deal for Canada.’’
Carney previously said that Canada’s close friendship with the U.S. has ended and that the 80-year period when the U.S. embraced the mantle of global economic leadership and forged alliances rooted in trust and mutual respect is over.
Trump mocked Carney’s predecessor by calling him Governor Trudeau. He hasn’t trolled Carney.