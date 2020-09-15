GAME 49 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Adam Engel, White Sox

Delivered the tiebreaking hit as a pinch hitter when he pulled back a bunt and punched a single through the infield in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Consecutive innings the Twins had the leadoff hitter on base to start the game, including three leadoff doubles.

15 Walks between the two teams; Chicago pitchers walked 10 batters, the Twins five.

35 Pitches thrown by Jose Berrios in the second inning.

98.8 Speed in miles per hour of a fastball thrown by Dylan Cease to Nelson Cruz.

ON DECK

Randy Dobnak takes on another bespectacled rookie righthander in Dane Dunning, who came over with Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from Washington for Adam Eaton in 2016.

La VELLE E. NEAL III