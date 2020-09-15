CHICAGO – The Twins slugged 11 home runs over their three previous games. The White Sox entered having scored 66 runs over their previous nine.

So it would figure that when these two surging teams full of mashers would lock up in a 1-1 game on Monday as they headed for the late innings.

But that’s where they were as the top two teams in the AL Central clashed. And it took a little deception to break the tie, as pinch hitter Adam Engel faked a bunt and slapped a single to center put the White Sox ahead for good as they held off the Twins 3-1.

The White Sox took the first game of this intriguing four-game series and now lead the Twins by two games in the AL Central. While there can be beauty in a 1-1 game, it was an agonizing night for Twins hitters as they left runners on base over and over again as they went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position — 0-for-3 with the bases loaded. They got the leadoff runner on base in each of the first six innings, with that runner scoring just once.

And, just to pile on, the Twins walked 10 times on Monday but managed to score just once. It the first time that has happened to them since Sept. 2, 1998 during a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay in which the only run scored came on a bases loaded walk to Otis Nixon.

So the Twins, playing without banged up starters Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano, spent Monday tempting the baseball Gods to strike them down for their lack of follow-through. And the thunder came dowin in the eighth when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli handed the ball to Taylor Rogers and watched him walk the first two batters to bring up Engel.

Engel bunted the first pitch foul, then squared up a second time. As the Twins infield began to move in to pounce on the bunt, Engel pulled his bat back then struck his single to center. The Butcher Boy play drove in Moncada, then Tim Anderson added a RBI double to give the White Sox a 3-1 lead.

The Twins briefly thought they'd cut the lead to 3-2 when Byron Buxton's ninth-inning liner sailed past White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez and Buxton raced around the bases for, seemingly, an inside-the-park homer. But Jimenez raised his arms when the ball was briefly stuck under the fence, and the umpiring crew sent Buxton back to second with a ground-rule double. There he remained, after Jake Cave struck out against Alex Colome to end the game.

The Twins had to like their chances on Monday with their most talented starter in Jose Berrios on the mound while they faced White Sox righthander Dylan Cease, the same pitcher who had a 16.71 ERA against them last year over two outings, including an August start during which he gave up eight runs on 10 hits over two innings.

That Dylan ceased to exist on Monday.

With a fastball that topped 98 miles per hour and a changeup that dropped out of the strike zone, Cease is beginning to learn who to use his stuff.

He also learned how to strand runners.

Max Kepler led off the game with a single but never made it beyond first base. LaMonte Wade Jr., led off the second with a double and didn’t budge.

The Twins also wasted a leadoff double by Ehire Adrianza in the third, the inning ending when their RBI machine, Nelson Cruz, grounded into an inning ending double play. They also wasted and a leadoff walk by Jorge Polanco in the fourth.

Notice that every inning is being covered here.

Adrianza and Kepler opened the fifth with a walk and a single, but Josh Donaldson grounded into a double play. With Adrianza on third, White Sox manager Rick Renteria intentionally walked Cruz - who has done much damage to his managerial record since joining the Twins.

On a 2-2 pitch, Polanco singled up the middle to drive in Adrianza and break the ice, tying the game at 1-1. Cease was removed at this point, but the one thing the Twins did consistently on Monday was work counts, and the righthander had 99 when he left the game.

The Twins should have been rewarded with more than one run, but they went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position - over the first five innings.

Berrios should have been rewarded with a lead, but he was left to pitch in a tight game. He had lively stuff on Monday but it wasn’t translating into strikeouts or quick innings

He stranded two in the first and nearly got out of the second inning unscathed but Yoan Moncada scored from second when Nick Madrigal’s two out, two strike blooper to right fell in for a single. Berrios ended wiggling out of a bases loaded jam to end the inning. To his credit, Chicago didn’t hit him as hard as they have other opposing pitchers during their 20-5 rampage entering Monday that the White Sox rode to the top of the AL Central standings.