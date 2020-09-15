A week in Chicago
A look at seven days for the Twins in the Windy City:
Monday
White Sox 3, Twins 1
Tuesday
7:10 p.m. (FSN) at White Sox
Wednesday
7:10 p.m. (FSN) at White Sox
Thursday
1:10 p.m. (FSN) at White Sox
Friday
7:15 p.m. (FSN) at Cubs
Saturday
7:15 p.m. (FSN) at Cubs
Sunday
6:08 p.m. (ESPN) at Cubs
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Stars advance to Stanley Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas
Jamie Benn and Dallas enjoyed the moment so much that the relative silence was pretty much an afterthought.
Vikings
Gostkowski finally delivers in Titans' 16-14 win at Denver
New kicker Stephen Gostkowski avoided a disastrous debut with the Tennessee Titans and just in time.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Blue Jays-Yanks, Padres go for 9th straight
A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:___PLAYOFF PURSUITSecond place in the AL East is up for grabs when Toronto opens a critical three-game…
Vikings
Vikings' Cook, with contract finally done, says, 'I love being here'
The running back signed a five-year, $63 million extension the day before the season opener.
Loons
Loons' packed game schedule taking a toll on players
Injuries are piling up for Minnesota United after playing six games in 24 days.